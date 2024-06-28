Joe Biden praised by wife Jill for ‘answering every question’ in presidential debate

Joe Biden was praised by his wife, Jill, for answering “every question” after Thursday night’s presidential debate.

During the CNN clash, Donald Trump and Mr Biden sparred over a range of issues including abortion and tax policy, but struggled for different reasons.

The president often failed to land his lines and his rival repeatedly made false claims about January 6, the national debt, and that he presided over the “greatest economy in the history of our country”.

After the debate, Mr Biden addressed his supporters, and his performance was praised by his wife.

“Joe, you did such a great job. You answered every question,” Jill told the cheering crowd.