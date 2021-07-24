President Joe Biden dismissed hecklers at a campaign event for for former Virginia Governor Terry McAuliffe, who’s running for the same office he left in January 2018.

Virginia governors are by state law not allowed to run for consecutive terms, but a former governor can retake the office in a future election.

Biden was speaking in Arlington on June 23, when a group of people started yelling, interrupting the president’s speech.

“That’s OK, that’s all right,” Mr Biden said. “No, no, no, no. Let ’em talk. That’s OK. Look, this is not a Trump rally. Let ’em holler. No one’s paying attention.”