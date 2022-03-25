Watch live as Biden arrives in Poland after attending EU summit in Brussels

President Biden is flying to Poland to take part in a briefing on the humanitarian response to the Ukraine-Russia conflict and to the flow of refugees fleeing the country.

He is also expected to meet with US service members in the 82nd Airborne Division who have been deployed to Poland.

Earlier on Friday, Mr Biden was speaking at a press conference at Nato Headquarters following meetings with leaders of both the alliance and the G7 in an extraordinary day of summits in Brussels over the invasion of Ukraine.

