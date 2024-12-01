Married murderer walks pregnant girlfriend into woods before killing her

A married murderer took his pregnant girlfriend to woodland in Birmingham before stabbing her and leaving her to die.

Filmon Andmichaen, 31, of Haddon Road in Great Barr, had been in a relationship with Liwam Bereket, 26.

When he found out she was pregnant, he demanded she have an abortion but she refused.

Andmichaen killed Bereket on 1 August 2023 after taking her to a secluded spot in Ladywood.

Bereket and her unborn baby girl died at the scene.

Andmichaen was found guilty of Liwam’s murder and the death of her unborn baby.

He was sentenced on 27 November to a minimum of 27 years in prison.