Independent TV
Showing now | News
01:30
Married murderer walks pregnant girlfriend into woods before killing her
A married murderer took his pregnant girlfriend to woodland in Birmingham before stabbing her and leaving her to die.
Filmon Andmichaen, 31, of Haddon Road in Great Barr, had been in a relationship with Liwam Bereket, 26.
When he found out she was pregnant, he demanded she have an abortion but she refused.
Andmichaen killed Bereket on 1 August 2023 after taking her to a secluded spot in Ladywood.
Bereket and her unborn baby girl died at the scene.
Andmichaen was found guilty of Liwam’s murder and the death of her unborn baby.
He was sentenced on 27 November to a minimum of 27 years in prison.
Up next
44:07
The A-Word | An Independent TV Documentary
02:21
How Kim Kardashian’s attempt to honour Marilyn Monroe went wrong
06:29
The best European cruise holiday destinations
01:47
The importance of education in tackling domestic abuse
05:23
The most magical Christmas markets to visit
06:29
The best European cruise holiday destinations
05:04
Enjoy the splendour of luxury holidays with TravelSmart
06:10
Discovering the secrets of Jordan with our TravelSmart guide
02:21
How Kim Kardashian’s attempt to honour Marilyn Monroe went wrong
01:43
How Audrey Hepburn and Givenchy created a fashion staple
01:45
The powerful message behind Lady Gaga’s iconic meat dress
01:54
How Gillian Anderson’s thong defined a noughties fashion trend
16:55
Himesh Patel rolls with the laughs on HBO’s The Franchise
06:12
The Apprentice star and director on Trump’s criticism to film
13:22
Jared Harris talks new film Reawakening and homage to Richard Harris
04:26
Justin Theroux on the legacy of The Leftovers
05:49
Lemoncello perform ‘Old Friend’ in Music Box session
05:45
Lemoncello perform ‘Sunflower’ in Music Box session
04:13
Boston trio Tiny Habits perform ‘Wishes’ for Music Box session
03:58
Boston trio Tiny Habits perform ‘Mudroom’ in Music Box session
03:51
Searching for the ‘Whitby Woman’
04:18
On the campaign trail with Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg
06:26
Life at 50C: Delhi’s streets struggling to cope with heatwave
04:30
Indian farmers use election to make voices heard against Narendra Modi
10:42
What would a President Trump 2.0 look like?
06:27
When will the Cost of Living Crisis end?
07:23
How airlines greenwash the skies
06:35
Is it time to panic over AI? | Behind The Headlines
07:25
What is tactical voting - and why could it be a powerful tool?
04:31
Are ultra-processed foods bad for you?
07:30
Why are UK councils going bankrupt?
03:34
What causes the winter flu and how does it differ from other types?
01:08
Watch: Lewis Hamilton pilots fighter jet in astronaut training
00:52
‘This is my place’: Ruben Amorim’s first interview at Man Utd
03:20
Premier League club release powerful women’s safety video
00:44
Watch: 100-year-old Colorado Buffaloes superfan serenaded on pitch
00:49
Surfers ride powerful 13ft waves amid weather warning
00:33
Floodwaters rage across Yelville as residents evacuated from homes
01:00
Greece shuts down Acropolis as temperatures hit almost 40 degrees
00:31
Eerie tornado sirens ring through downtown Chicago
00:44
I’m a Celeb: Oti speaks candidly of online abuse she faced after birth
00:24
Tasha Ghouri powers through dance after cochlear implant falls out
00:46
Glen Powell spotted filming Edgar Wright’s The Running Man in London
00:41
Watch: Michelle Yeoh returns to jubilant Wicked set after Oscar win
01:13
Taylor Swift fans camp outside Target for Black Friday Eras Tour items
05:32
The many Turkish delights to discover in Türkiye
00:44
Disabled boy fulfils dream of walking mother down aisle at her wedding
00:50