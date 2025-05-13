Peter Sullivan has said he is “not angry” and “not bitter” after his murder conviction was quashed by the Court of Appeal.

Mr Sullivan was aged 30 when he was sentenced to life with a minimum term of 16 years after being found guilty of the 1986 murder of 21-year-old Ms Sindall in Bebington, Merseyside.

The now-68-year-old remained in prison for almost four decades as he previously attempted to overturn the conviction.

In a statement read outside court on his behalf by his lawyer Sarah Myatt, Peter Sullivan described what happened to him as “very wrong” but said the ruling did not “detract or minimise” a “heinous and most terrible loss of life”.

Three senior judges quashed his conviction after his case was referred to the Court of Appeal by the Criminal Cases Review Commission, following new DNA evidence.