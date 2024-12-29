Student police officers chase down rapist who attacked woman in park

Student police officers in Birmingham chased down a rapist in the street after spotting him from a description of the attacker.

Awalkhan Sultankhail, 24, of Anderton Road, Birmingham, approached a woman and tried to strike up a conversation with her. When she walked away, he followed her into bushes in a park and raped her in Small Heath on 27 August 2023.

PCs Declan McDevitt and Peter Jones were carrying out reassurance patrols in the area four days later when they spotted Sultankhail and ran after him, arresting him.

In interview, Sultankhail denied speaking to or following the victim. With CCTV, forensic and witness evidence, he was left with no option but to plead guilty.

Last Friday (20 December), Sultankhail was jailed for five years and three months, and ordered to spend a further four years on licence, at Birmingham Crown Court.