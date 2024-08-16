A man who led an “angry and intimidating” mob through the streets of Blackpool during violence after the Southport killings was jailed for 30 months on Friday, 16 August.

Roger Haywood, 41, of Yew Tree Close, Blackpool was sentenced at Preston Crown Court after previously pleading guilty to two counts of assaulting an emergency worker and violent disorder on August 3.

He encouraged a group of people to follow him to various locations around Blackpool, including the Cenotaph, the Tower and the comedy carpet.

Haywood also refused to get into a police van when arrested and kicked out at two officers.