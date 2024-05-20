Blue fireball flashes in night sky as comet fragment soars over Spain and Portugal

This is the moment a blue fireball lights up the night skies in Spain and Portugal.

The European Space Agency’s (ESA) fireball camera in Cáceres, Spain, spotted the stunning meteor on Saturday night (18 May).

In a post on X, formerly Twitter, the ESA said: “It appears that this object was a small piece of a comet.

WWe estimate that it flew over Spain and Portugal travelling at ~45 km/s before burning up over the Atlantic Ocean at an altitude of ~60 km. The likelihood of any meteorites being found is very low.”