Suspected Second World War bomb explodes after being found in Merseyside Park

A suspected Second World War bomb was detonated by the army in Merseyside on Tuesday, 12 March, after it was discovered in a park.

Locals were urged to avoid The Dips in New Brighton as the device was destroyed in a controlled blast by experts in the afternoon.

It was not the only bomb found in the area that day - Merseyside Police received a report of an unexploded device in Birkenhead, the Liverpool Echo reported.

Officers confirmed both devices were safely detonated by the Army’s Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD).