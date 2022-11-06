Liz Truss effigy set alight during Bonfire Night celebrations in Edenbridge

An effigy of Liz Truss was torched on Saturday 5 November as part of traditional Bonfire Night celebrations in the small southeastern town of Edenbridge.

Britain’s shortest-serving prime minister resigned after little more than a month in power in October, forced out by widespread anger over her handling of the economy.

Bonfires were held around the country on Saturday to commemorate the 1605 plot by Guy Fawkes to blow up parliament.

An effigy of Fawkes himself was also burnt on the fires in Edenbridge.

