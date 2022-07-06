Ed Balls dances as ‘Bye, Bye Boris’ inadvertently airs live on GMB

Ed Balls and Susanna Reid started dancing as protester Steve Bray played “Bye, Bye Boris” outside parliament.

Good Morning Britain were broadcasting live from Westminster on Wednesday morning (6 July), following resignations from chancellor Rishi Sunak and heath secretary Sajid Javid that leave Boris Johnson's leadership hanging by a thread.

As the music started playing, Reid questioned if the pair were going to be asked to do karaoke before realising what the words to the song were.

She could then be seen dancing alongside Balls as the words “Bye, Bye Boris” blasted out.

