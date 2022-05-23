Boris Johnson promises cost of living help but says he’s ‘not attracted’ by new taxes

Boris Johnson has promised more help is to come for the rising cost of living, but insisted he was “not attracted” by the idea of new taxes to combat the crisis.

The prime minister said the government would “put our arms around people” but he declined to spell out exactly what support might be offered, or when.

“No option is off the table, let's be clear on that,” Mr Johnson said.

“We've got to do what we can - and we will - to look after people through the current pressures.”

