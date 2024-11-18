Boris Johnson has said that he believes Donald Trump will not embarrass himself by allowing Vladimir Putin to win the war in Ukraine.

Speaking on France Inter on Monday, 18 November, the former British prime minister declared that he could not imagine someone like the president-elect “inaugurating his mandate by humiliating the United States and NATO by letting Putin defeat Ukraine.”

Mr Johnson’s comments came amid fury in Moscow as the US gave the green light for Ukraine to use US-made long-range missiles to target Russian territory, according to reports.