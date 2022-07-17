Comedian Mark Thomas called for Boris Johnson to be “publicly horse-whipped once a week” as he addressed graduates while receiving an honourary degree at Kent University.

He also offered the students a few words of advice, telling them Doc Martens are “overpriced”, and hobnobs “overvalued”.

“Boris Johnson is a venal lying corrupt narcissistic inept, totally money grabbing, evil man who should never have been allowed near the power - never,” Thomas said in a stinging takedown.

“That man should be publicly horse-whipped once a week, every week, touring round cities and towns in the UK.”

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.