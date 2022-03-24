Watch live as Boris Johnson speaks after NATO leaders discuss Ukraine-Russia conflict

Boris Johnson is holding a press conference after meeting with Nato and G7 leaders in Brussels.

The prime minister, along with Joe Biden and others, convened on Thursday for back-to-back summits dominated by discussions of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Despite not being present himself, Volodymyr Zelensky also addressed the Nato summit via video link, urging more support for his war-torn country.

Mr Johnson suggested ahead of the Nato meeting that the west must “tighten the economic vice” on Vladimir Putin, calling for more sanctions on Russia.

