Partygate: Boris Johnson accepts he misled MPs but insists he spoke ‘in good faith’

Boris Johnson’s written evidence to the Privileges Committee has been published ahead of his Partygate grilling.

The former prime minister now accepts he misled the Commons when he said lockdown rules had been followed in Downing Street.

However, he insisted that his statements were made in “good faith.”

This video breaks down some key takeaways from Johnson’s so-called “defence dossier.”

He will face a televised grilling by MPs on Wednesday, 22 March.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.