Watch Boris Johnson’s full resignation speech

Boris Johnson expressed sadness as he announced his resignation as prime minister, telling a crowd gathered outside Downing Street: “Them’s the breaks.”

Admitting he had tried to convince the Tory party it was “eccentric” to replace him as leader, Mr Johnson insisted he would stay on in the job until his successor is elected - despite urgent calls for him to hand over power today.

“In politics, no one is remotely indispensable,” he said, stepping down from the role.

“I want you to know how sad I am to be giving up the best job in the world”.

Sign up for our newsletters.