Volodymyr Zelensky thanks Boris Johnson for support ‘from first day of Russia terror’

Volodymyr Zelensky has expressed his gratitude to Boris Johnson for supporting Ukraine “from the first day of the Russian terror” after the prime minister announced his resignation.

In his nightly video address on Thursday (7 July), the Ukrainian president said news of Mr Johnson’s decision to quit was the “main topic (of conversation) in our country”.

“In the afternoon, I spoke with him and thanked him for the support we received from the first day of the Russian terror,” Mr Zelensky said.

“The role of Britain is genuinely global in the protections of freedoms.”

