Watch live as Boris Johnson faces Keir Starmer at PMQs

Boris Johnson prepares to update MPs in the House of Commons later today, where he will be grilled on further sanctions to Russia amid the continued invasion of Ukraine.

The PM will also be questioned about the support package for Ukrainian refugees and the mounting pressure for the UK and US to enforce a no-fly zone over Ukraine.

Ben Wallace, the defence secretary, has warned that Vladimir Putin “doesn’t really care” about the sanctions being imposed on him by the West, because he believes Russian people “could suffer greater” than others.

Sign up to our newsletters by clicking here