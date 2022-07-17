Tory leadership candidates deny Boris Johnson cabinet position

None of the five Conservative leadership candidates would allow Boris Johnson in their new cabinet if they were to become the next prime minister.

Kemi Badenoch, Penny Mordaunt, Rishi Sunak, Liz Truss and Tom Tugendhat came together again today, July 17, for the latest round of ITV’s leadership debates.

After being asked to raise their hand if any of them would have Boris Johnson in their cabinets, not a single candidate did.

It comes after more than 50 MPs resigned from ministerial positions within Mr Johnson’s government.

