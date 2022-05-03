Boris Johnson hails Ukraine’s ‘finest hour’ in address to nation’s parliament

Boris Johnson hailed Ukraine's “finest hour” as he addressed the nation's parliament on Tuesday (3 May), suggesting they will win the war against Russia.

The prime minister also suggested that this moment in history will be remembered “for generations to come” as he slammed Vladimir Putin's military campaign.

“This is Ukraine’s finest hour that will be remembered and recounted for generations to come,” Mr Johnson said.

“The so-called irresistible force of Putin’s war machine has broken on the immovable object of Ukrainian patriotism and love of country.”

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.