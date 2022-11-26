Boris Johnson launches Christmas appeal to send medical supplies to Ukraine

Boris Johnson has helped launch an appeal to send medical supplies to Ukraine this Christmas, and is asking the British public to “dig deep” and help save lives.

Teaming up with Circle Health, who have already delivered £3 million-worth of medical supplies to war-torn areas, Johnson visited their Enfield warehouse to help expand their efforts.

“Not one bandage or bed you fund will go to waste in the Herculean task of rebuilding beautiful, brave Ukraine,” the former prime minister said.

“Slava Ukraini: the British people stand with you, this Christmas and always.”

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.