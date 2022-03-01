Boris Johnson is holding a press conference alongside Nato secretary-general Jens Stoltenberg and Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas during a visit to Estonia's Tapa military base.

The British prime minister will be taking questions on the ongoing situation in Ukraine, following Russia's invasion last Thursday.

Mr Johnson is speaking hours after vowing to set up a scheme allowing British people and companies to sponsor Ukrainian refugees to come to the UK.

He has also expanded visa eligibility to more Ukrainian family members, following pressure to expand help to those fleeing Ukraine.

