Ukraine Independence Day: Boris Johnson meets with Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv

Boris Johnson travelled to Kyiv to meet with Volodymyr Zelensky to mark Ukraine’s Independence Day on Wednesday, 24 August.

Johnson can be seen shaking hands with officials upon his arrival, and sitting down with Zelensky in a room displaying the flags of both the UK and Ukriane.

The prime minister had said in an address that the UK will stand with Ukraine in its resistance against Russian forces, “however long it takes.”

Zelensky said in his statements that day that Ukraine was “reborn” the day of the Russian invasion.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.