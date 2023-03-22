Baker says Johnson risks looking like ‘pound shop Farage’ over Windsor Framework vote

A Conservative Party minister says that Boris Johnson risks looking like a "pound shop Nigel Farage" by opposing the Windsor Framework.

Steve Baker hit out at the former prime minister's public opposition to Rishi Sunak's new Brexit deal.

Speaking to BBC News, the Northern Ireland minister said: "He has a choice: he can be remembered for the great acts of statecraft that he achieved, or he can risk looking like a pound shop Nigel Farage.

"I hope he chooses to be remembered as a statesman.”

