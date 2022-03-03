Ukrainian locals describe destruction in Borodyanka after Russian shelling

Ukrainian locals in Borodyanka, northwest of Kyiv, recounted fighting and destruction in their settlement on Wednesday (March 2) following Russian shelling in the area.

Video footage shot by Reuters showed damage to buildings, fires burning in the streets, and destroyed military vehicles.

One man described how another local wanted to use a Molotov cocktail against a Russian tank with another elderly woman describing how Russian strikes caused her building to shake with things falling to the floor as she ducked for cover.

