A brawl broke out in an Argentinian parliament session during a crypto scandal debate on Wednesday, 12 March.

The fight occurred after lawmakers decided to debate an investigation into a $LIBRA cryptocurrency scandal linked to Javier Milei.

The president promoted the cryptocurrency in an X post on 14 February. Its value surged but quickly collapsed, leaving investors with a loss of around $250m.

Two legislators from opposing parties, Oscar Zago from Movimiento de Integracion y Desarrollo and Lisandro Almiron from LLA, began to push and scream at each other.

The altercation was broken up by other politicians and Martin Menem, the president of the chamber of deputies, was forced to end the session prematurely.