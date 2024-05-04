Watch: Hundreds of dogs saved from Brazil’s ‘worst floods in 80 years’

Hundreds of dogs have been rescued in Brazil after Rio Grande do Sul was hit by the country’s worst floods in 80 years.

The animals could be seen being loaded into trucks, and driven to safety in Restinga, but reuniting them with their owners will present its own challenges.

At least 37 people have been killed and 70 more are missing, after heavy rain and a burst dam caused a 6.6-foot wave, trapping locals on the roofs of their homes.