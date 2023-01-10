Thousands of protesters took to Sao Paulo on Monday, 9 January, to demand punishment for rioters who attacked Brazil’s presidential palace, Congress, and Supreme Court on Sunday.

Demonstrators filled Paulista Avenue holding signs with pro-democracy messages.

Thousands of Jair Bolsonaro’s supporters rampaged through buildings in Brasilia to seek military intervention to restore the far-right former president and oust his left-wing successor Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

Around 1,500 rioters have been arrested.

Lula has vowed to bring those who stormed the buildings to justice.

