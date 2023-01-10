Over 1,500 people have been held in Brazil after supporters of former president Jair Bolsonaro stormed Congress, the presidential palace and the Supreme Court in the capital Brasilia.

The rioting came a week after president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva was sworn in, who has since condemned the “attempted coup” and vowed to punish those involved.

Mr Bolsonaro has not admitted defeat in October’s election and flew to Florida before the handover on 1 January, where he was admitted to hospital with abdominal pain.

