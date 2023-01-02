Lula sworn in for unprecedented third term as Brazilian president

Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has been sworn in as the president of Brazil for the third time in his political career.

This footage shows the inauguration ceremony on Sunday, 1 January, at Esplanade of Ministries in Brasilia.

Defeated president Jair Bolsonaro was not in attendance at the ceremony, as he flew to the US on Friday.

Around 300,000 people were estimated to have been at the ceremony.

His unprecedented third term will see left-wing Lula inheriting a divided Brazil in turmoil.

