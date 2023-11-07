Almost 300,000 women are to be offered a drug that could nearly half their chances of developing breast cancer.

The post-menopausal women in England who are deemed to have a moderate or high risk of breast cancer will be offered anastrozole.

Speaking on Good Morning Britain, Doctor Hilary Jones said: “If 25 percent of these eligible women took this drug, even if half of them took it for the five-year period it would save something like 2,000 lives during their lifetime.

“It’s been repurposed from being a drug to treat breast cancer to one that will prevent breast cancer.”

Women will be given the drug based on their family history. Dr Hilary said: “If you have first-degree relatives who had breast cancer at an early age, it is worth going to GP.

“This will free thousands of women and their families from the fear of breast cancer. It’s a one-miligram tablet once a day for five years.”