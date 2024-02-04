Brianna Ghey’s mother says she ‘has no hate for killers’ after murder

The mother of Brianna Ghey has said that she does not carry any hate for her daughter's killers.

Scarlett Jenkinson and Eddie Ratcliffe were both 15 when they killed the transgender 16-year-old with a hunting knife after luring her to a park in a village near Warrington in February 2023.

Speaking on the BBC’s Sunday With Laura Kuenssberg on 4 February, Esther Ghey said she doesn't "carry any hate" for either Scarlett or Eddie, but cannot forgive them.

"Hate is such a harmful emotion to the person that’s holding that," Ms Ghey added.