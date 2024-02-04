Brianna Ghey’s mother sobs as she explains why she feels she ‘failed’ daughter

Brianna Ghey's mother sobbed as she explained why she feels she "failed" her daughter.

Scarlett Jenkinson and Eddie Ratcliffe were both 15 when they killed Brianna, 16, with a hunting knife after luring her to a park in a village near Warrington in February 2023.

In her statement after the pair were sentenced for murdering the transgender teenager, Esther Ghey said she "failed by allowing [Brianna] to meet Scarlett on that Saturday afternoon."

Speaking on the BBC’s Sunday With Laura Kuenssberg on 4 February, Ms Ghey said: “As a parent, I'm all that Brianna had. I'm the one that was supposed to look after her."