Brianna Ghey’s mourners gather for vigil in Warrington and London

Mourners have gathered to pay their respects to Brianna Ghey in Warrington, Cheshire, a week after she was stabbed to death.

The transgender teenager was found with fatal stab wounds in Culcheth Linear Park in Warrington, Cheshire, last weekend.

This video shows the scene in her hometown as well as central London’s Soho Square, as people rallied together in a vigil for the 16-year-old.

A vigil was also held on Saturday, 18 February, in her hometown of Warrington.

They are just some of the hundreds of vigils that have been organised across the UK.

