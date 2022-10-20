Huge blast as 91-year-old bridge demolished in Kentucky

A huge explosion partially demolished a 91-year-old Green River Bridge in Spottsville, Kentucky.

Local authorities were taking down the bridge in four parts, with this footage from Wednesday (19 October) showing the destruction of the main truss.

This video, released by the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, shows the explosion along with a slow-motion version of the clip.

“When it opened in 1931 the old bridge was an engineering marvel ... It provided a critical connection for US 60 as it extended westward toward Henderson and on to Paducah,” local officials said.

