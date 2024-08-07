Gambian man says ‘I feel loved’ after anti-racism protesters take to Bristol streets

A Gambian man said he felt “loved again” after hundreds of anti-racism demonstraters turned out in force in Bristol.

Habib, who is originally from Gambia, spoke to the BBC about why he decided to attend Old Market on Wednesday night (7 August) with scores of anti-racism protesters in response to planned anti-immigration protests.

He said: “Looking at all of these people, I feel more than supported.

“I feel loved.

“From were I came from, you know, people are passing by and telling me ‘be safe’.

“Like the old saying goes, ‘divided we fall, together we stand’.”