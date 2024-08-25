Independent TV
Watch: 102-year-old Second World War veteran becomes Britain’s oldest parachutist
A 102-year-old Second World War veteran has become Britain’s oldest parachutist, after leaping out of a plane over East Anglia.
Manette Baillie, from Benhall in Suffolk, completed her first parachute jump on Sunday (25 August_ from Beccles Airfield in celebration of her 102nd birthday.
Ms Baillie, who, ahead of the jump, said “you must always look for something new” afterwards told BBC Radio 4 that the jump was “a bit scary”.
“I must admit I shut my eyes very firmly,” she said.
“I just want other people who are getting towards 80 and 90 not to give up anything. Just keep going.”
00:32