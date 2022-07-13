A British soldier on the front line in Ukraine has said he has "no regrets" about travelling to join the fight against Russia.

Craig, from Stockwell, has joined a foreign legion alongside Ryan, from the US.

Speaking to The Independent's Bel Trew, the soldier said he misses his "Mrs" and salt and vinegar crisps.

Craig says he signed a contract for a year, but it is voluntary and he is able to leave anytime.

"Realistically I don't think I can leave until the end of the war," Craig said.

