This is the moment a fight breaks out between a group of Britons on a stag do in Majorca.

Footage shows a brawl at a beach club restaurant called Balneario Illetas, between Palma and Magaluf on the Balearic island, which happened at around 7.30pm on Wednesday (29 May).

A total of eight men from the UK have been arrested and reportedly appeared in court following the incident.

According to local media reports, the fight broke out after a waiter asked the group not to throw beer cans and rubbish into the sea.