Knife-wielding burglar takes 29 minutes to steal just £15

CCTV footage shows a knife-wielding burglar leaving with just £15 after taking 29 minutes to ransack a launderette in Cambridge.

Joel Reed, of Cromwell Road, Cambridge, used a crowbar and screwdriver to smash his way into a rear office at Monarch Coin Laundry on 24 March.

After searching for cash and making off with a small amount, he pointed a knife at two members of the public as they entered a shop.

Reed, 30, was arrested after being identified by CCTV and his shoes that matched footprints at the scene.

He was sentenced to three years in prison on 29 June after previously pleading guilty to aggravated burglary and possession of a blade in a public place.