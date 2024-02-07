California storm causes fatal flooding as mass evacuations are put into effect

Los Angeles residents have been hit with severe flooding for the past four days.

The L.A. fire department have put mass evacuations into effect after more then 300 mud slides had occurred within only 48 hours.

Within the neighborhood of Beverly Crest, residence spoke about the shock and concern they experienced when the flooding posed a threat to their homes.

“There were at least 10 fire trucks, there was search and rescue, there were four or five police cars," explained resident Jill Shinefield as she expressed her concern for her family's safety as well as her future in the Beverly Crest neighborhood.