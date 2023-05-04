Firefighters rescue two people who drove off side of 100ft cliff into canyon

Firefighters in California rescued two people after their car went over the side of a 100ft cliff.

The incident happened on the morning of Saturday 29 April at Santa Paula Canyon, a popular hiking spot in Ventura County.

Ventura County Fire Department received the rescue call at around 7:26am and requested a mutual air-copter to hoist the injured pair to safety due to morning fog.

They suffered minor to moderate injuries, according to the department, which shared footage of the rescue on social media.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.