Authorities say there is still “no hard deadline” for calling off the search for Julian Sands, one week after the British actor was first reported missing in the southern Californian mountains.

San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department said the incident was still being classified as a search and rescue operation, though snow, sleet and fog continued to hinder operations on foot.

As of Thursday evening, visibility at high altitudes in the Mount Baldy area remained poor, with searches planned to continue when conditions permitted.

