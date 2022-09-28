A 15-year-old who was allegedly kidnapped by her father - a fugitive wanted in the death of the teenager’s mother - was killed in a shootout with police on Tuesday, 27 September.

San Bernardino County Sheriff did not confirm if Savannah Graziano was shot by police or her father, 45-year-old Anthony John Graziano, who also died in the shootout on a highway in California’s high desert.

Anthony John had allegedly killed his estranged wife on Monday and abducted Savannah.

Savannah was taken to hospital where she was pronounced dead shortly after noon.

