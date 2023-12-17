Driver rescued by helicopter after car plunges from cliff in California

Police in California carried out an air rescue after a car plunged off a cliff in Sonoma County on Friday afternoon (15 December).

Emergency services said that a passer-by waved down police on Highway 1 near Jenner, where a vehicle was found lying upside-down in a ravine.

A Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office helicopter was launched in response, with crews using a 100ft line in order to reach the car and hoist the driver up, who was taken to an ambulance.