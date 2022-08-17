Wildfire engulfs Sequoia National Forest in California

Smoke billowed from the Wishon Fire burning east of Springville in the Sequoia National Forest, California, on Monday, 15 August.

As of Thursday, the blaze had burned 350 acres and was at 45 per cent containment.

Aerial footage from the Fire Integrated Real Time Intelligence System shows clouds of smoke coming from the fire.

The Tulare County Sheriff's office issued evacuation orders on Monday for residents living near the fire, but these orders were later lifted.

