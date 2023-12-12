Firefighters battle through raging brush fire in California through night

Firefighters worked through the night to extinguish a raging brush fire in California, footage posted on 10 December shows.

Ventura County Fire Department released footage showing emergency services cutting a fire line on the south west flank of the South Fire.

The blaze, which burned off South Mountain Loop Road and Solano Verde Drive, south of Santa Paula in Ventura County, covered 2,715 acres.

As of Tuesday, 12 December, the fire was 100 per cent contained according to CAL FIRE officials.