Actor Dean Cain has called for California governor Gavin Newsom to be axed over his response to the deadly wildfires.

The Superman star said he had moved away from LA “years ago”, when he “saw the writing on the wall”.

In an interview on Piers Morgan Uncensored on Monday (13 January), Cain said: “He should get fired, he’s done a horrible job."

Firefighters are bracing for the return of ferocious Santa Ana winds that are expected to fan the flames of massive wildfires raging across Southern California, as the death toll climbs to at least 25 people.