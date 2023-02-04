Travel agent who faked having cancer to scam mother and customers out of £2.6m jailed

A travel agent who pretended to family and customers that she had cancer as part of a £2.6 million scam has been jailed for nine years.

Lyne Barlow, 39, sold holidays around the world for too-good-to-be-true prices, conning more than 1,400 victims before her business crashed in September 2020.

She even stole £520,000 from her own mother, Susan Colman, following the death of her father in 2015.

To scam her customers, Barlow falsely claimed she was Atol and Abta protected and quickly built up her business online, but often failed to book anything at all.

